Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Get more help on our Slack

Am I right in thinking that it isn’t currently possible to query a random document, or X random documents, of a given type using GROQ?

13 replies
Last updated: Jan 8, 2021

Am I right in thinking that it isn’t currently possible to query a random document, or X random documents, of a given type using GROQ?

Jan 8, 2021, 10:53 AM

I want to store an editable, categorised database of colours in the Studio that are randomly paired with items on the frontend 🙂

Jan 8, 2021, 10:55 AM

Well you can string interpolate and have a dynamic value in your query that'll make it random.

Jan 8, 2021, 11:00 AM

I hope I understand this correctly

Jan 8, 2021, 11:00 AM

Ah of course! So simple… yes you’ve understood perfectly, that hadn’t occurred to me. Thanks Dorell.

Jan 8, 2021, 11:14 AM

good luck Simon. glad to help someone today. 😄

Jan 8, 2021, 11:15 AM

Although! I guess this way I need to perform two queries, one to check the number of existing colours, then the second with numbers generated within the range of possible indexes

Jan 8, 2021, 11:19 AM

The plot thickens…

Jan 8, 2021, 11:19 AM

… but to be honest that’s probably fine for this. I’ll run a test 🙂

Jan 8, 2021, 11:20 AM

I’d take a bite at things rather than eat it whole 😄

Jan 8, 2021, 11:21 AM

Yup, that's the way to do it for now. Here's the feature request https://github.com/sanity-io/GROQ/issues/3

Jan 8, 2021, 11:26 AM

… but to be honest that’s probably fine for this. I’ll run a test 🙂

Jan 8, 2021, 11:20 AM

Yup, that's the way to do it for now. Here's the feature request https://github.com/sanity-io/GROQ/issues/3

Jan 8, 2021, 11:26 AM

I’d take a bite at things rather than eat it whole 😄

Jan 8, 2021, 11:21 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.