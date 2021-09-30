Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

An Error Erased During Commit: E is Not a Function

10 replies
Last updated: Sep 30, 2021

Hello, I am getting this error in the latest version of sanity:An error occurred during commit: e is not a function.

This happens every time I try to create any new document. Worth noting I am using the experimental feature Spaces. I wonder if anyone else is having this issue?

Sep 28, 2021, 10:52 PM

Hi

user M
, no there are no additional logs or errors in the console. There does appear to be a GET request in the network tab but that returns a 200 response so that seems fine.

Sep 29, 2021, 6:00 AM

Hi

user M
, no there are no additional logs or errors in the console. There does appear to be a GET request in the network tab but that returns a 200 response so that seems fine.

Sep 29, 2021, 6:00 AM

user M
, This issue is still occurring. I’d like to try and roll back my sanity version to see if I can get it going. I can only see 
sanity upgrade
as an option in the cli. Is there a recommended method for downgrading?

Sep 29, 2021, 11:39 PM

Before rolling back, can you try deleting node_modules, then reinstalling?

Sep 29, 2021, 11:59 PM

Sure, good idea actually…

Sep 30, 2021, 12:28 AM

I think I did something weird where I installed sanity cli locally as opposed to globally.

Sep 30, 2021, 12:32 AM

this will get you a global install: 

npm install -g @sanity/cli

Sep 30, 2021, 12:34 AM

user M
you’re my hero 🙌 right before this weeks WIP too.

Sep 30, 2021, 12:34 AM

Hahaha, very happy to help!

Sep 30, 2021, 12:35 AM

Hahaha, very happy to help!

Sep 30, 2021, 12:35 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.