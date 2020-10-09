Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Get more help on our Slack

Any way to disable the review changes bar?

18 replies
Last updated: Oct 9, 2020

Any way to disable the review changes bar?

Oct 9, 2020, 4:48 PM

Hi Wiebe, not right now I’m afraid. Are you looking to disable the review changes feature itself or is this more a matter of visual presentation, e.g. the alignment of the top bars?

Oct 9, 2020, 4:52 PM

Hi Wiebe, not right now I’m afraid. Are you looking to disable the review changes feature itself or is this more a matter of visual presentation, e.g. the alignment of the top bars?

Oct 9, 2020, 4:52 PM

I like the feature, I’d just like to disable the visiual representation on the input fields.

Oct 9, 2020, 5:36 PM

It also shows up in my custom inputcomponent where I used the 

FormBuilderInput
- it looks a bit weird in my case

Oct 9, 2020, 5:37 PM

Thanks for the extra context! Could you show the custom input behaviour in a screenshot? 🙂

Oct 9, 2020, 5:38 PM

It’s very specific to my styling, but sure

Oct 9, 2020, 5:42 PM

Looks good for what it is, I just don’t like it to be visible always 😄

Oct 9, 2020, 5:43 PM

Ah that bar! I thought you were referring to the top bar where it shows “Current version” 🙂 I’ll make a feature request out of having the option not to show this, for the team to consider.

Oct 9, 2020, 5:45 PM

Ah, my bad. In the html and css it’s called ChangeBar. Thanks!

Oct 9, 2020, 5:46 PM

Not at all, just lots of bars 😄 Appreciate the feedback!

Oct 9, 2020, 5:47 PM

I was able to hide it by setting the 

compareValue
to null, but it was still clickable

Oct 9, 2020, 5:47 PM

(And I don’t want to break the functionality)

Oct 9, 2020, 5:48 PM

Understood. Last question: is this something you’d like to disable globally for all fields or on a document/object/field level?

Oct 9, 2020, 5:48 PM

Per document/object/field would be awesome

Oct 9, 2020, 5:49 PM

Gotcha, I’ll forward it for discussion 🙂 have a great weekend

Oct 9, 2020, 5:49 PM

Gotcha, I’ll forward it for discussion 🙂 have a great weekend

Oct 9, 2020, 5:49 PM

Great! You too 👋

Oct 9, 2020, 5:50 PM

Bit of a hack, but if it really bugs you, you could just hide them with css:

…
{
  "implements": "part:@sanity/base/theme/variables/override-style",
  "path": "overrides.css"
}
then something like this:

:global([class*="ChangeBar_wrapper_"]) {
	display: none;
}

Oct 9, 2020, 6:01 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.