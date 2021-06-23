Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Client experiencing issues loading studio, resolved by clearing cookies

16 replies
Last updated: Jun 23, 2021
Hi ppl! 🙂We have a client that is experiencing some issues loading the studio, it keeps loading the documents forever. We can't really reproduce the problem, everything works properly on our end. Was hoping that someone had some issue similar to this mabey, so we can point our client to the solution!

Thanks everyone.
Cheers!
Jun 17, 2021, 5:37 PM
Hey Daniel! Is there anything in the browser’s console when this happens? Does it keep spinning indefinitely or do they eventually get an error?
Jun 17, 2021, 5:44 PM
It keeps spinning indefinitely. We were trying to investigate the best in our side before trying to ask the client to go to the browser console, since it will be a challenge 😅
Jun 17, 2021, 5:46 PM
Totally understand that, haha! I’ve seen this issue come up before so I’ll dig through the archives and see if they got it fixed.
Jun 17, 2021, 5:47 PM
Thank you so much
user M
Does the content load if they try to access the studio through a private window?
Jun 17, 2021, 5:51 PM
Already tryed that too, but in a private window you don't have the cookies and the login page has some sort of a bug. It keeps saying : "WE COULDN'T LOG YOU IN Your browser wouldn't accept our cookie."
Jun 17, 2021, 5:56 PM
Ah, are they using Firefox? There’s a suggested fix here if so.
Jun 17, 2021, 6:41 PM
Looking for the printscreen that they sent us, i think they are using Chrome on windows. Will, anyway, investigate this thread
user M
Jun 17, 2021, 7:55 PM
user A
The problem that i can see with cookies is if you try to login in an private session. Since you can't regist cookies you can't login. No matter the browser you use!
Jun 17, 2021, 7:55 PM
Hey
user D
did your client get logged in?
Jun 18, 2021, 4:33 PM
Hey
user M
! No response yet!This is why i was trying to investigate further, clients always take forever to reply
😛 . But i bet that is something in his browser (cookies or something) that he needs to clear.Will keep you posted! Thanks :)
Jun 18, 2021, 4:46 PM
Hi
user M
. Just to update you. The client cleaned his cookies and everything went well. No more login problems 🙂Thanks a lot for your help!
Cheers!
Jun 23, 2021, 1:58 PM
Excellent! Thanks for updating!
Jun 23, 2021, 4:42 PM

