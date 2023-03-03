Converting portable text to plaintext in Sanity.io using a script

pt::text(body)

/* eslint-disable no-console */ import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client' const client = sanityClient.withConfig({ apiVersion: '2023-03-02' }) const fetchDocuments = () => client.fetch(`*[_type == 'post' && plaintext != pt::text(body)]{_id, _rev, plaintext, 'body': pt::text(body)}`) const buildPatches = docs => ( docs.map(doc => ({ id: doc._id, patch: { set: { plaintext: doc.body }, ifRevisionID: doc._rev, } })) ) const createTransaction = patches => patches.reduce((tx, patch) => tx.patch(patch.id, patch.patch), client.transaction()) const commitTransaction = tx => tx.commit() const editNextBatch = async () => { const documents = await fetchDocuments() const patches = buildPatches(documents) if (patches.length === 0) { console.log('No more documents to edit!') return null } console.log( `Editing batch:

%s`, patches.map(patch => `${patch.id} => ${JSON.stringify(patch.patch)}`).join('

') ) const transaction = createTransaction(patches) await commitTransaction(transaction) return editNextBatch() } editNextBatch().catch(err => { console.error(err) process.exit(1) })

You could run a script over your documents that queries for, sets that in afield, and then unsets the portable text field. The following should work to copy over to the new field. Note it’s a v2 script so if you’re using v3, you’ll want to adjust the client import. It also doesn’t unset (i.e., remove) the old portable text, as I’m not sure whether you want that or not.