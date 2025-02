npm error code E404 npm error 404 Not Found - GET <https://registry.npmjs.org/@sanity/core/-/core-2.36.2.tgz> - Not found npm error 404 npm error 404 '@sanity/core@https://registry.npmjs.org/@sanity/core/-/core-2.36.2.tgz' is not in this registry. npm error 404 npm error 404 Note that you can also install from a npm error 404 tarball, folder, http url, or git url. npm error A complete log of this run can be found in: /vercel/.npm/_logs/2025-02-03T17_05_16_751Z-debug-0.log npm error code 1 npm error path /vercel/path0 npm error command failed npm error command sh -c cd studio && npm install npm error A complete log of this run can be found in: /vercel/.npm/_logs/2025-02-03T17_05_07_857Z-debug-0.log Error: Command "npm install" exited with 1

Hi everyone! I am the owner of our sanity project but admittedly not a developer. I'm getting some deployment errors that I think require a more capable person than me. Is there a good resource that I could tap into here? Or if I could be pointed in the direction of a solution? Thank you in advance