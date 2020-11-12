Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Get more help on our Slack

How to Disallow Robots on a Subdomain

8 replies
Last updated: Nov 12, 2020

Hi, if I'm self-hosting the Sanity Studio on a subdomain, is there a way of preventing it from being crawled and indexed?

Nov 12, 2020, 12:35 PM
Nov 12, 2020, 1:51 PM

Note I’ve not tried this but this would be my first instinct

Nov 12, 2020, 1:51 PM

Thank you for the link, that looks useful. Will give it a try.

Nov 12, 2020, 3:07 PM

yes, the Studio is "just" a React SPA so conventional means of blocking indexing also apply.

Nov 12, 2020, 4:22 PM

But: I think that not indexing sanity studios is a pretty good default, so I made a PR to disallow indexing by robots:

https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/pull/2125
Should be out in the next release!

Nov 12, 2020, 6:43 PM

Thanks for raising this,

user B
!

Nov 12, 2020, 6:43 PM

But: I think that not indexing sanity studios is a pretty sane default, so I made a PR to disallow indexing by robots:

https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/pull/2125
Should be out in the next release!

Nov 12, 2020, 6:43 PM

Thanks for raising this,

user B
!

Nov 12, 2020, 6:43 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.