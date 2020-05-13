Discussion on async schemas and validation functions in Sanity.io

I'm mentoring a project currently. Just doing the overall guidance not getting deep down into implementation.



So to speak, I'm puppet-master for now.

Am leading a team with 0 previous experience through an asteroid field of learning React, Next.js, Sanity and other tools along the way while working on a production project. I am doing the absolute practical minimum to get the ship going.



I can steer them, I do lessons in-between the PR's, provide resources, fill holes when they're ready etc.



But we're now only in React shenanigans. It doesn't pay off yet for them to start tinkering with the deep customization options of Sanity. Neither the client is paying for that atm.

