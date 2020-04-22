Discussion on customizing Sanity's slugify function with default behavior
K
Does Sanity expose its built-in
slugifyfunction for import? I'm running some additional logic inside a custom
slugifyfunction for a slug field, but I'd like to ultimately use Sanity's out of the box function within my custom one.
Apr 21, 2020, 3:26 PM
M
Hi User, is this example helpful for you? It’s not an import but it goes in the same direction.
{ name: 'nested', type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'slugWithSlugify', type: 'slug', title: 'Custom slugify function', description: 'This is a slug field that should update according to current title', options: { source: 'title', maxLength: 96, slugify: (value, type) => { return encodeURI(`${type.name}_${value}`).toLocaleLowerCase() } } } ] },
Apr 21, 2020, 5:43 PM
P
M
Interesting...Thanks for chiming in! However, what I'm after is Sanity's default behavior (i.e. when no custom
A simplified version of what I'm wanting to accomplish is construct the slug the same way Sanity normally would by default, but then add a slash to the beginning.
I've already written my own slugifier function that mimics Sanity's as closely as I could get it to...Just thought it'd be nice if the default slugify logic could be reused.
🙂
slugifyis written) exposed as a function.
Apr 21, 2020, 6:02 PM
P
Agreed and understood 🙂 I don’t think there’s an available part that you can implement for this specifically. However, the
defaultSlugifyfunction is basically just this:
In other words, you could also make use of the
function defaultSlugify(value, type) { const maxLength = (type.options && type.options.maxLength) || 200 const slugifyOpts = {truncate: maxLength, symbols: true} return value ? speakingurl(value, slugifyOpts) : '' }
speakingurlpackage: https://www.npmjs.com/package/speakingurl
Apr 21, 2020, 6:21 PM
P
M
Gotcha. I appreciate the help!
Apr 21, 2020, 6:22 PM
P
P
B
Apr 22, 2020, 12:09 PM
