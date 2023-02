relHos[]->{ _id, title, "status": meta.status, _type == "hos" => { "chapter": *[_type == "hos_chapter" && references(^._id)] } }

^._id

^.^._id

It’ll probably be more performant if you expand the reference on the object level:I’d think in this case thatshould work for you, however you may have to go up another level () because of the conditional.