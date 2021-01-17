Pricing update: Free users
1 replies
Last updated: Jan 17, 2021

Getting Uncaught Error cannot create property ‘validation’ on string ‘string’ when I have fields property as well as a validation property. If I get rid of either of those it works, but together it’s causing problems. Any idea what gives?

Jan 17, 2021, 12:01 AM

Could be some bug in the schema validation - I'll see if I can reproduce.
You can't combine 

type: 'string'
with 
fields
, though - are you looking for 
type: 'object'
?

Jan 17, 2021, 1:56 AM

