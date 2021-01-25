Pricing update: Free users
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, and once deployed, they don't refresh, if i change some data in the Sanity Studio, or if i ad some new data. The data is visible on the deployed Sanity Studio, but not in the website. I've added the url of the website to the CORS of the studio, but still nothing works. Is there another step that i'm missing? Thanks in advance.

Jan 25, 2021, 7:45 PM

I guess you using ssg, and not added revalidate in 

getStaticProps
function
Can you confirm you can se the changes after you redeploy the site?

Jan 25, 2021, 7:49 PM
Jan 25, 2021, 7:51 PM

Hi, and thanks for the quick response! I've never heard about the revalidate thing. Iìll give it a try, maybe is that the problem

Jan 25, 2021, 7:58 PM

Yes, was that. Thank you so much Hafffe! Now i'll deep dive into this revalidate stuff.

Jan 25, 2021, 8:04 PM

Nice, Good luck!

Jan 25, 2021, 8:05 PM

