{ name: "category", title: "Category", type: "reference", to: [{ type: "category" }], },

{ title: 'Categories', name: 'categories', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'category'}] } ] }

Hi User! If Iโ€™m understanding you correctly it sounds like a reference or array of references should work (depending on if you want to allow one product category per product or many ).Once your categories are set up in your singleton document, you could use this in your product schema if you want to permit one category:Or this if you want to allow more than one: