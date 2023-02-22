import React from 'react'; import { Card, TextInput, Button } from '@sanity/ui'; import { FormField } from '@sanity/base/components'; import PatchEvent, { set, unset } from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent'; import { useId } from '@reach/auto-id'; import { withDocument } from 'part:@sanity/form-builder'; import { studioClient } from '../../lib/utils/studioClient'; const UrlWithButton = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => { const { type, // Schema information value, // Current field value readOnly, // Boolean if field is not editable markers, // Markers including validation rules presence, // Presence information for collaborative avatars compareValue, // Value to check for "edited" functionality onFocus, // Method to handle focus state onBlur, // Method to handle blur state onChange, // Method to handle patch events, document, } = props; // Creates a change handler for patching data const handleChange = React.useCallback( // useCallback will help with performance event => { const inputValue = event.currentTarget.value; // get current value // if the value exists, set the data, if not, unset the data onChange(PatchEvent.from(inputValue ? set(inputValue) : unset())); }, [onChange] ); //Fetches the URL specfied then uses the JS client to write to the current document const handleClick = async () => { const res = await fetch(value).then(res => res.json()); studioClient .patch(document._id) .set({ fetchObject: { ...document.fetchObject, fieldToWrite: res.data[3].breed, }, }) .commit(); }; const inputId = useId(); return ( <FormField description={type.description} // Creates description from schema title={type.title} // Creates label from schema title __unstable_markers={markers} // Handles all markers including validation __unstable_presence={presence} // Handles presence avatars compareValue={compareValue} // Handles "edited" status inputId={inputId} // Allows the label to connect to the input field > <Card padding={2}> <TextInput id={inputId} // A unique ID for this input fontSize={2} padding={3} space={[3, 3, 4]} value={value} // Current field value readOnly={readOnly} // If "readOnly" is defined make this field read only onFocus={onFocus} // Handles focus events onBlur={onBlur} // Handles blur events ref={ref} onChange={handleChange} // A function to call when the input value changes /> </Card> <Card padding={2}> <Button fontSize={2} padding={3} text='Fetch' tone='primary' onClick={handleClick} /> </Card> </FormField> ); }); export default withDocument(UrlWithButton);