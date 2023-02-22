How to call a 3rd party API and update fields on a form using Sanity document actions or a custom input component.
2 replies
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
C
anyone have a code example or if it's possible, on a page, you click a button and call a 3rd party API and update fields on that form and then disable them, using for reference only.
Feb 22, 2023, 4:26 PM
Z
I'd take a look at actions: https://www.sanity.io/docs/document-actions
Feb 22, 2023, 4:26 PM
R
It’s possible with document actions or a custom input component. I haven’t migrated this to V3, but here’s a V2 component you can use to get started.
{ name: 'fetchObject', description: 'A component that will fetch data from the specified URL and write something to the field below', title: 'Fetch Stuff with This Object', type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'url', title: 'Url to Fetch', type: 'url', inputComponent: UrlWithButton, }, { name: 'fieldToWrite', title: 'Field to Write', type: 'string', }, ], },
import React from 'react'; import { Card, TextInput, Button } from '@sanity/ui'; import { FormField } from '@sanity/base/components'; import PatchEvent, { set, unset } from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent'; import { useId } from '@reach/auto-id'; import { withDocument } from 'part:@sanity/form-builder'; import { studioClient } from '../../lib/utils/studioClient'; const UrlWithButton = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => { const { type, // Schema information value, // Current field value readOnly, // Boolean if field is not editable markers, // Markers including validation rules presence, // Presence information for collaborative avatars compareValue, // Value to check for "edited" functionality onFocus, // Method to handle focus state onBlur, // Method to handle blur state onChange, // Method to handle patch events, document, } = props; // Creates a change handler for patching data const handleChange = React.useCallback( // useCallback will help with performance event => { const inputValue = event.currentTarget.value; // get current value // if the value exists, set the data, if not, unset the data onChange(PatchEvent.from(inputValue ? set(inputValue) : unset())); }, [onChange] ); //Fetches the URL specfied then uses the JS client to write to the current document const handleClick = async () => { const res = await fetch(value).then(res => res.json()); studioClient .patch(document._id) .set({ fetchObject: { ...document.fetchObject, fieldToWrite: res.data[3].breed, }, }) .commit(); }; const inputId = useId(); return ( <FormField description={type.description} // Creates description from schema title={type.title} // Creates label from schema title __unstable_markers={markers} // Handles all markers including validation __unstable_presence={presence} // Handles presence avatars compareValue={compareValue} // Handles "edited" status inputId={inputId} // Allows the label to connect to the input field > <Card padding={2}> <TextInput id={inputId} // A unique ID for this input fontSize={2} padding={3} space={[3, 3, 4]} value={value} // Current field value readOnly={readOnly} // If "readOnly" is defined make this field read only onFocus={onFocus} // Handles focus events onBlur={onBlur} // Handles blur events ref={ref} onChange={handleChange} // A function to call when the input value changes /> </Card> <Card padding={2}> <Button fontSize={2} padding={3} text='Fetch' tone='primary' onClick={handleClick} /> </Card> </FormField> ); }); export default withDocument(UrlWithButton);
Feb 22, 2023, 7:23 PM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.