How to create nested folders in Sanity with Next.js
Last updated: Oct 5, 2024
Is it possible to have nested folders in sanity nextjs? please help
Oct 3, 2024, 12:30 PM
Yes you can achieve this with a custom structure
https://www.sanity.io/docs/structure-builder-cheat-sheet#f48e79f54178
Oct 3, 2024, 1:31 PM
You'll want to do something like this
// structure.ts export const structure = (S: any) => S.list() .title('Content') .items([ S.listItem() .title('FOLDER_NAME') .child( S.list() .title('FOLDER_NAME') .items([ S.listItem() .title("NESTED_FOLDER") .id('team1') .child( S.list() .title('Team 1 Resources') .items([ //your items here ]) ])
Oct 3, 2024, 1:35 PM
Okay,
user G, I got it, Thank you for the response. If there is anything else I will get back to you.
Oct 3, 2024, 1:55 PM
Hi
user GI am getting one issue with schema and query
Oct 5, 2024, 12:31 PM
import { defineField, defineType } from 'sanity';
export const socialproofType = defineType({
name: 'socialproof',
title: 'Socialproof',
type: 'document',
icon: UserIcon,
fields: [
defineField({
name: 'title',
type: 'string',
title: 'Title',
}),
defineField({
name: 'slug',
type: 'slug',
title: 'Slug',
options: {
source: 'title',
},
}),
defineField({
name: 'companies',
type: 'array',
title: 'Companies',
of: [
defineField({
name: 'image',
type: 'image',
title: 'Company Logo',
options: {
hotspot: true,
},
fields: [
defineField({
name: 'altText',
type: 'string',
title: 'Alt Text',
}),
],
}),
],
}),
],
preview: {
select: {
title: 'name',
media: 'image',
},
},
});
Query -
export const CUSTOMER_LOGOS_QUERY = defineQuery(
)
*[_type == "socialproof"]{ title, companies[] { "imageUrl": image.asset->url, altText } }[0]
QueryType -
export type CUSTOMER_LOGOS_QUERYResult = {
title: string | null;
companies: Array<{
imageUrl: null;
altText: string | null;
}> | null;
} | null;
Why the imageUrl: null; is showing null should be string and null both right ? Can you please help me out.
Oct 5, 2024, 12:33 PM
