How to Fetch All Images References in a GROQ Request
Last updated: May 5, 2021
Is there be a way to fetch all images references in a GROQ request without specifying every single field?As I need the
assetpart of the field mostly, that'd be great 😄 (url, dimensions, fields linked to it, etc)
*[_id == "spring"].content { place_banner_1 { alt, photo { asset-> { url, "width": metadata.dimensions.width, "height": metadata.dimensions.height, "ratio": metadata.dimensions.aspectRatio } } }, place_banner_2, place_banner_3... }
May 4, 2021, 7:21 PM
well all these banners have the exact same fields so that'd be redundant to rewrite every file to fetch yea
May 4, 2021, 7:28 PM
Is it possible to migrate into an array, which you could then traverse?
May 4, 2021, 7:43 PM
meaning that I'd have to use it like
banners[0]etc? If yes, I'd prefer to keep an object key if possible
May 4, 2021, 7:45 PM
user Aideally if I could do something like this that'd be dope 😄
May 4, 2021, 8:04 PM
{ // Seasons "spring": *[_id == "images_spring"][0].content { [place_banner_1, place_banner_2, place_image_1] { alt, "image": photo.asset-> { url, "width": metadata.dimensions.width, "height": metadata.dimensions.height, "ratio": metadata.dimensions.aspectRatio } } } }
May 4, 2021, 8:04 PM
or, eventually, a sort of shortcut to avoid repeating the fields inside of each so I can reuse a variable or something patterny
May 4, 2021, 8:06 PM
I asked about your use case and it doesn’t sound like there’s a way to achieve this sort of catch-all of keys (e.g.,
*[_id == "spring"].content.*.photo.asset->). Using an array would let you traverse that array, saving you from having to specify all these keys more than once.
May 5, 2021, 2:32 PM
user Ncould you send some example code? been following this thread since i was looking into something similar
May 5, 2021, 5:58 PM
Sure! but be careful, it hurts haha, took me 1/2h to figure out with the
dedentthing:
// Sanity Images query const query = dedent` *[_id == "images_${season}"][0].content { // Carousel // TODO // Banners ${[...Array(3)].map((_, i) => dedent` place_banner_${i + 1} { "alt": photo.alt, "image": photo.asset-> { url, "width": metadata.dimensions.width, "height": metadata.dimensions.height, "ratio": metadata.dimensions.aspectRatio } }, `).join('')} // Image blocks ${[...Array(4)].map((_, i) => dedent` place_image_block_${i + 1} { ${['foreground', 'background'].map(image => dedent` "${image}": ${image}.photo { alt, "image": asset-> { url, "width": metadata.dimensions.width, "height": metadata.dimensions.height, "ratio": metadata.dimensions.aspectRatio } }, `).join('')} }, `).join('')} } `
May 5, 2021, 6:01 PM
technically it is the same code written a lot inside of the query, but visually it's not as bad as repeating it
May 5, 2021, 6:03 PM
