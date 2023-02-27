How to show thumbnail/title from deeply nested objects in a schema
I have a schema that looks like below.
The issue is that I want to show the thumbnail/title from deeply nested objects and I'm not sure how to achieve that.
contentcan be either
photoor
videoand they have slightly different structure. But it seems like I need to use dot notation in the
selectto be able to get the reference properly, does that mean I should do something like:
and then use
select: { videoContent: 'content.[0].video', imageContent: 'content.[0].image.asset.originalFilename' layout: 'layout', bleed: 'bleed', },
prepareto determine if it's if type photo or video? Feels like there must be a better way.
production.js: export default defineType({ name: 'production', title: 'Productions', type: 'document', fields: [ defineField({ title: 'Content', name: 'content', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'productionContent', }] }), ], }) productionContent.js: export default { name: 'productionContent', title: 'Content', type: 'object', fields: [{ name: 'content', title: 'Content', type: 'content', }], preview: { select: { content: 'content.[0]', <-- how to get either video or photo content here? }, prepare(selection) { return { ...selection, } } } } content.js: export default { name: 'content', title: 'Content', type: 'array', of: [ { title: 'Photo', name: 'photo', type: 'photo', }, { title: 'Video', name: 'video', type: 'video', }, ] } photo.js export default { name: 'photo', title: 'Photo', type: 'object', fields: [ { title: 'Photo', name: 'image', type: 'image', }, ], preview: { select: { media: 'image', title: 'image.asset.originalFilename' }, prepare(selection) { return { ...selection, status: 'Photo' } } }, } video.js export default { name: 'video', title: 'Video', type: 'object', fields: [ { title: 'Title', name: 'title', type: 'string', }, { title: 'Video', name: 'video', type: 'mux.video', }, { title: 'Preview Image', name: 'image', type: 'image', } ], preview: { select: { title: 'title', media: 'image' }, prepare(selection) { return { ...selection, status: 'Video', } } }, }
Feb 27, 2023, 12:16 PM
What I normally do to double check I have correct values is console.log
export default { name: 'productionContent', title: 'Content', type: 'object', fields: [{ name: 'content', title: 'Content', type: 'content', }], preview: { select: { content: 'content.[0]', <-- how to get either video or photo content here? }, prepare(selection) { return { ...selection, } } } }
selectionitself.
So like:
I would open browser console and see the if the keys I have gathered from from
... prepare(selection) { console.log('selection', selection); ... }
selectare actually there and correct.
Feb 27, 2023, 2:16 PM
yeah, the issue seems to be that references are not actually populated unless you specifically ask for a nested value
Feb 27, 2023, 2:21 PM
yeah. I just really rely on that trick to double check what I’m getting.
Feb 27, 2023, 2:24 PM
