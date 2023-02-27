How to show thumbnail/title from deeply nested objects in a schema

content

select: { videoContent: 'content.[0].video', imageContent: 'content.[0].image.asset.originalFilename' layout: 'layout', bleed: 'bleed', },

production.js: export default defineType({ name: 'production', title: 'Productions', type: 'document', fields: [ defineField({ title: 'Content', name: 'content', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'productionContent', }] }), ], }) productionContent.js: export default { name: 'productionContent', title: 'Content', type: 'object', fields: [{ name: 'content', title: 'Content', type: 'content', }], preview: { select: { content: 'content.[0]', <-- how to get either video or photo content here? }, prepare(selection) { return { ...selection, } } } } content.js: export default { name: 'content', title: 'Content', type: 'array', of: [ { title: 'Photo', name: 'photo', type: 'photo', }, { title: 'Video', name: 'video', type: 'video', }, ] } photo.js export default { name: 'photo', title: 'Photo', type: 'object', fields: [ { title: 'Photo', name: 'image', type: 'image', }, ], preview: { select: { media: 'image', title: 'image.asset.originalFilename' }, prepare(selection) { return { ...selection, status: 'Photo' } } }, } video.js export default { name: 'video', title: 'Video', type: 'object', fields: [ { title: 'Title', name: 'title', type: 'string', }, { title: 'Video', name: 'video', type: 'mux.video', }, { title: 'Preview Image', name: 'image', type: 'image', } ], preview: { select: { title: 'title', media: 'image' }, prepare(selection) { return { ...selection, status: 'Video', } } }, }

I have a schema that looks like below.The issue is that I want to show the thumbnail/title from deeply nested objects and I'm not sure how to achieve that.can be eitherorand they have slightly different structure. But it seems like I need to use dot notation in theto be able to get the reference properly, does that mean I should do something like:and then useto determine if it's if type photo or video? Feels like there must be a better way.