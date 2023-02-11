No problem!

As it happens, the same library you can use on your site or in your apps to pull down and use Sanity content can be run within the studio itself. Also, the portable text editor's content can be accessed in such a way as to flatten down to pure, raw text.



I could see a reasonably straightforward mechanism where someone enters a prompt into one field and you convert the response back into a portable text format to inject it into the page.



On a lark I just wrote a line of HTML to ChatGPT and asked it to convert it to Portable Text format so while tools exist to do that there's a chance you even get the response pre-formatted to only have to set it for that field.



Another exciting prospect is to pull from multiple parts of your studio to arrive at a conclusion.



For example, you could pull in every field on a current product page, hit a button, and send that along with a message that essentially says, "Write some exciting content to summarize this product based on these details" and get something that's highly likely to be reasonable right out of the gate.



I find it personally astounding what context it can arrive at from inference.



I just bought new eyeglasses and they wanted me to sign up for an account on their website to track my order coming in for pickup. in the logged in area, it had a bunch of numbers and initials I didn't understand that it said was my prescription information. I copied the list of seven lines of info, pasted it into the AI bot, and it told me that my sight wasn't actually all that bad (true) and that my right eye had an astigatism (a word I never mentioned, and also true).



I am no Sanity expert (official support staff have a different badge; I volunteer some time here to lend a helping hand) but I do have a decent amount of experience at this point and I have actively interacted with the APIs of some of these AI tools. After you've got a mockup going, and clear actionable idea of what you'd like to see, follow up here and I will do my level best to guide you through creating something useful to that end!

