Last updated: Dec 3, 2020

is there a good solution to center or right align text in the richtext editor?

Dec 1, 2020, 5:22 PM

The idea behind Portable Text is that the presentation layer should decide layout. In the original design we assumed that text-alignment was a presentation concern, and didn't include it in the spec. We might reconsider this.
Meanwhile you can make a custom 

style
. e.g. 
normal+right
 and implement alignment in your frontend with the block serializer.

Dec 3, 2020, 12:40 PM

