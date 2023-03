sanity dataset copy testing development

Copying dataset testing to development... * There was an error copying the dataset.

@sanity/cli version 2.12.2 @sanity/cli version 3.5.1

Hi all,We are having issue with copying our datasets in sanity. It keeps failing with no error message. We are trying to copy a dataset using Sanity cli and following command)and getting thisCopying starts however it fails at 25% progress. regardless of what data set we copy – can you advise us on how to fix this?we have tried using bothThank you for your help!