Skip to content
Join Sanity + Shopify for a live conversation + demo on March 7 →
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with looping through an array using `{#each}` in Sveltekit, getting a "Cannot read properties of null" error.

5 replies
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Hello everybody,I’ve got a problem looping through an array using 
{#each }
in Sveltekit. Strangely it worked yesterday, I changed nothing that I’m aware of, and now it’s not working. Yay?
TL;DR

{JSON.stringify(data.homepage.sections[2]._type, null, 2)}
displays the 
_type
value as expected, and looping through the array with

{#each data.homepage.sections as item }
	&lt;section class="promo"&gt;
		&lt;pre&gt;{JSON.stringify(item, null, 2)}&lt;/pre&gt;
		{item}
	&lt;/section&gt;
{/each}
works as well.

BUT - when I try to access the individual properties within 
each
, e.g. 
{item._type}
, I get this error message 
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading '_type')
.
I’ll add more details in the thread.
Feb 15, 2023, 10:58 AM
The query for the page is
import { client } from '$lib/utils/_sanity';

export const load = async () =&gt; {
	const homepage = await client.fetch(/* groq */ `
    *[ _type == "homepage"][0]{
      text,
      ctaText,
      ctaURL,
      image,
      sections[]-&gt;{
        _type == 'award' =&gt; {
          _type,
          _id,
          title,
          quoteBlock,
          quoteSigned,
          ctaText,
          ctaURL,
          image
        },
        _type == 'designspirer' =&gt; {
          _type,
          _id,
          title,
          text[]{
            ...,
            _type == "cta" =&gt; {
              ...,
              "type": @ .link-&gt;_type,
              "slug": @ .link-&gt;slug
            }
          },
          image,
          svg {
            asset-&gt; {
              url
            }
          }
        },
        _type =='dsh' =&gt; {
          _type,
          _id,
          title,
          text,
          callOut,
          ctaText,
          ctaURL,
          image
        },
        _type =='retreat' =&gt; {
          _type,
          _id,
          subheading,
          titleLine1,
          titleLine2,
          link,
          myTags[]-&gt;{
            title
          },
          bgImage
        },
        _type =='shortcuts' =&gt; {
          _type,
          _id,
          pages[]-&gt;{
            _type,
            _id,
            name,
            title,
            slug {
              current
            }
          }
        },
        _type =='sponsor' =&gt; {
          _type,
          _id,
          title,
          showSponsor
        },
        _type =='video' =&gt; {
          _type,
          _id,
          title,
          subheading,
          text,
          ctaText,
          link-&gt;{
            slug {
              current
            }
          },
          image
        },
        _type =='workshop' =&gt; {
          _type,
          _id,
          title,
          title2,
          link,
          text,
          image
        }
      },
      "sponsors": *[_type=="company" &amp;&amp; sponsor==true]{
        logo,
        name
      }
    }

  `);

	return {
		homepage,
	};
}

Feb 15, 2023, 10:59 AM
The query for the page:
Feb 15, 2023, 11:01 AM
The page template code:
Feb 15, 2023, 11:08 AM
This is the output in the browser from the first couple of objects in the array that I get from 
JSON.stringify(item)
.
So each component all have 
_id
and 
_type
, but I can’t seem to access them at all. And this worked yesterday.
Feb 15, 2023, 11:16 AM
Two things that I did that made it work.1. Apparently the problem is that it was a 
key
-
value
object(?), and I needed to use 
Object.entries
to loop it.2. Filter away the objects with 
null
value. I had one, and Svelte got stuck on it.Nr 2 I understand, but nr 1 is just pure luck and randomness from desperate searches.


{#each Object.entries(data.homepage.sections) as [i, section], index }
  {#if section !== null }
    {#if section._type === "award"}
      &lt;PromoAward /&gt;
    {:else if section._type === "video"}
       &lt;PromoVideo /&gt;
    {/if}
  {/if}
{/each}
Feb 15, 2023, 2:15 PM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in