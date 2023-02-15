{#each }

{JSON.stringify(data.homepage.sections[2]._type, null, 2)}

_type

{#each data.homepage.sections as item } <section class="promo"> <pre>{JSON.stringify(item, null, 2)}</pre> {item} </section> {/each}

each

{item._type}

TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading '_type')

Hello everybody, I’ve got a problem looping through an array usingin Sveltekit. Strangely it worked yesterday, I changed nothing that I’m aware of, and now it’s not working. Yay?TL;DRdisplays thevalue as expected, and looping through the array withworks as well.BUT - when I try to access the individual properties within, e.g., I get this error messageI’ll add more details in the thread.