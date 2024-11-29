Regression in Sanity 3.65.0 impacts array fields, update fixes
Can anyone help with this? I’m not sure what has caused this to happen, but the Array field is unusable for me and my client. Seems to be something with one of the packages rather than my preview config.
Here’s my preview config:
And here’s `package.json`:
preview: { select: { media: 'asset', caption: 'caption', }, prepare({ media, caption }) { const title = caption ? toPlainText(caption) : 'Image' return { title, media, } } },
{ "name": "sanity-template-template-nextjs-personal-website", "private": true, "scripts": { "build": "next build", "dev": "next", "format": "npx prettier --write . --ignore-path .gitignore", "lint": "next lint -- --ignore-path .gitignore", "lint:fix": "npm run format && npm run lint -- --fix", "start": "next start", "type-check": "tsc --noEmit", "update-sanity-doc": "node updateSanityDocument.js" }, "prettier": { "semi": false, "singleQuote": true }, "dependencies": { "@hookform/resolvers": "^3.3.4", "@mux/mux-video-react": "^0.12.0", "@portabletext/react": "3.0.4", "@sanity/image-url": "1.0.2", "@sanity/preview-url-secret": "1.5.2", "@sanity/react-loader": "^1.7.4", "@sanity/vision": "3.25.0", "@tailwindcss/typography": "0.5.10", "@types/gtag.js": "^0.0.18", "a11y-react-emoji": "^1.2.0", "axios": "^1.6.5", "classnames": "2.3.2", "cookies-next": "^4.1.0", "date-fns": "2.30.0", "framer-motion": "^11.0.3", "lazysizes": "^5.3.2", "lottie-react": "^2.4.0", "next": "^14.0.4-canary.26", "next-sanity": "8.1.3", "react": "^18.3.0", "react-dom": "18.2.0", "react-hook-form": "^7.49.2", "react-intersection-observer": "^9.13.1", "react-portable-text": "^0.6.0", "react-transition-group": "^4.4.5", "react-type-animation": "^3.2.0", "sanity": "^3.65.0", "sanity-plugin-mux-input": "^2.4.0", "server-only": "0.0.1", "smartquotes": "^2.3.2", "styled-components": "6.1.8", "yup": "^1.3.3" }, "devDependencies": { "@next/bundle-analyzer": "^14.1.0", "@svgr/webpack": "^8.1.0", "@types/react": "18.2.48", "autoprefixer": "10.4.16", "eslint": "8.55.0", "eslint-config-next": "14.0.3", "eslint-plugin-simple-import-sort": "10.0.0", "postcss": "8.4.32", "prettier": "3.1.0", "prettier-plugin-packagejson": "2.4.7", "prettier-plugin-tailwindcss": "0.5.9", "sass": "^1.69.5", "tailwindcss": "3.3.6", "typescript": "5.3.3" } }
Nov 27, 2024, 3:34 PM
hello! Can you share the schema for the document type in your screen recordings? Does it use any custom components?
Nov 27, 2024, 4:11 PM
Hey
user N🙂 It’s not anything out of the ordinary (I don’t think!), and the weird thing is – was working completely fine until I revisited the project this week. A previous commit from May was working perfectly, and continues to work in hosted form, but if I open that commit now, the same issue occurs locally:
import { ImagesIcon, ImageIcon, PlayIcon } from '@sanity/icons' import { EpisodeIcon } from '@/sanity/lib/icons' import { defineArrayMember, defineField, defineType } from 'sanity' export default defineType({ name: 'episode', title: 'Episode', type: 'document', icon: EpisodeIcon, // Uncomment below to have edits publish automatically as you type // liveEdit: true, fields: [ defineField({ name: 'title', description: 'This field is the title of your episode.', title: 'Title', type: 'string', validation: (rule) => rule.required(), }), defineField({ name: 'number', description: 'This field is the number of your episode.', title: 'Number', type: 'number', }), defineField({ name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', type: 'slug', options: { source: 'title', maxLength: 96, isUnique: (value, context) => context.defaultIsUnique(value, context), }, validation: (rule) => rule.required(), }), defineField({ name: 'coverImage', title: 'Cover Image', description: 'This image will be used as the cover image for the episode. If you choose to add it to the show case episodes, this is the image displayed in the list within the homepage.', type: 'image', validation: (rule) => rule.required(), }), defineField({ name: 'pressRelease', title: 'Press Release', type: 'file', options: { storeOriginalFilename: true, }, }), defineField({ name: 'cv', title: 'Artist's CV', type: 'file', options: { storeOriginalFilename: true, }, }), defineField({ name: 'portfolio', title: 'Artist's Portfolio', type: 'file', options: { storeOriginalFilename: true, }, }), // defineField({ // name: 'readMore', // title: 'Read More', // type: 'reference', // to: [{ type: 'writing' }], // }), defineField({ name: 'duration', title: 'Duration', type: 'duration', }), defineField({ name: 'location', title: 'Location', type: 'string', validation: (rule) => rule.required(), }), // Names (array) of people involved (string) defineField({ name: 'names', title: 'Names', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'string' }], }), // Images (array) of artwork images (image) with caption (block content), credit (block content) and alt text (string) defineField({ name: 'images', title: 'Media', type: 'array', // require at least one image validation: (rule) => rule.required().min(1), of: [ defineField({ type: 'image', icon: ImageIcon, name: 'image', title: 'Image', options: { hotspot: true, }, initialValue: { layout: 'default', }, preview: { select: { media: 'asset', title: 'caption', }, }, fields: [ // layout option defineField({ name: 'layout', title: 'Layout', type: 'string', options: { list: [ { title: 'Default', value: 'default' }, { title: 'Full Bleed', value: 'fullBleed' }, ], }, }), defineField({ name: 'caption', title: 'Caption', type: 'blockContentSimple', }), defineField({ name: 'credit', title: 'Credit', type: 'blockContentSimple', }), defineField({ name: 'alt', type: 'string', title: 'Alt text', description: 'Alternative text for screenreaders. Falls back on caption if not set', }), ], }), // mux video defineField({ name: 'video', title: 'Video', type: 'object', icon: PlayIcon, initialValue: { layout: 'default', }, fields: [ defineField({ name: 'video', title: 'Video', type: 'mux.video', validation: (rule) => rule.required(), }), defineField({ name: 'layout', title: 'Layout', type: 'string', description: 'If full bleed, no controls will be shown and the video will be muted + autoplay', options: { list: [ { title: 'Default', value: 'default' }, { title: 'Full Bleed', value: 'fullBleed' }, ], }, hidden: () => true }), defineField({ name: 'caption', title: 'Caption', type: 'blockContentSimple', }), defineField({ name: 'credit', title: 'Credit', type: 'blockContentSimple', }), ], preview: { select: { caption: 'caption', videoStill: 'video.asset.data.playback_ids.0.id', }, prepare: ({ caption, videoStill }) => { let title = caption || 'Video'; let asset = null if (videoStill) { asset = <img src={ '<https://image.mux.com/>' + videoStill + '/thumbnail.jpg' } /> } return { title, media: asset } } } }), ], }), defineField({ name: 'body', title: 'Exhibition Text', type: 'blockContent', validation: (rule) => rule.max(155).required(), }), // defineField({ // name: 'overview', // description: // 'Used both for the <meta> description tag for SEO, and episode subheader.', // title: 'Overview', // type: 'blockContentSimple', // validation: (rule) => rule.max(155).required(), // }), ], preview: { select: { title: 'title', names: 'names', firstArtist: 'names.0', artistsLength: 'names.length', media: 'coverImage', }, prepare({ title, names, firstArtist, artistsLength, media }) { // console.log('names', names); // console.log('firstArtist', firstArtist); let subtitle = firstArtist if (artistsLength > 1) { subtitle = `With ${firstArtist} and ${artistsLength - 1} other(s)` } return { title, subtitle, media } }, } })
Nov 27, 2024, 5:36 PM
Thanks! Taking a look.Did the version of Studio change between the May commit and now?
Nov 27, 2024, 5:37 PM
It didn’t, and then I tried updating Sanity to 3.65.0 and it sadly hasn’t helped!
Nov 27, 2024, 5:41 PM
Out of curiosity, how many items are inside Media?
Nov 27, 2024, 6:09 PM
Nothing looks out of place with your schema. I'm wondering if there's been a significant increase in the number of items that should be in the Media array since the May commit.
Nov 27, 2024, 6:11 PM
user Nannoyingly, no, there hasn’t – it’s 69 items, but if I open the studio on the old commit published on Vercel, it just works! If I checkout that commit locally, it’s ceased working, and same with new builds on Vercel.
Nov 27, 2024, 6:18 PM
head scratcher
Nov 27, 2024, 6:19 PM
Alright, give me a bit to chase down a couple things and we'll see if we can get this sorted.
Nov 27, 2024, 6:20 PM
One more question real quick—Do you mind to open a document in Inspect (upper right kebab menu) and see if the contents of the json look correct for the array?Mind to send a screenshot of one of the items in the json as well?
Nov 27, 2024, 6:27 PM
Thank you!! Yes they look good to me – here you go, everything I’d expect and crucially a _key, _type etc.
Nov 27, 2024, 6:39 PM
My friend also using Next Sanity has just seen my screen and is having this issue today too! So I wondered if it’s stemming from that? I’m mostly using Nuxt/Vue these days and hadn’t come across it!
Nov 27, 2024, 7:14 PM
Interesting, thanks for the added info! I'm going to get an extra set of eyes internally. I'll report back once we have more to share or next steps 🙂
Nov 27, 2024, 7:15 PM
user P— Alrighty. A regression was introduced in 3.65.0 impacting arrays. Could you try rolling Sanity back to version
3.64.3and see if the issue persists?
Nov 27, 2024, 7:54 PM
Updating to 3.65.0 gave me this error also. Did not help rolling back to 3.64.3 for me.
Nov 28, 2024, 8:36 AM
Hi
user N– This has worked, thank you!
user A– are you sure you’ve rolled back the version installed correctly?
Nov 28, 2024, 12:42 PM
user PI will try again, if it worked for you, chances are I have incorrectly rolled back. I was sure I even deleted node_modules and the lock file before reinstalling, but will double check.
Nov 28, 2024, 12:53 PM
As an alternative to rolling back, this was now fixed in
v3.65.1.
Nov 29, 2024, 6:40 PM
Ok, I have edited my
package.jsonfile and updated Sanity to 3.65.1 (
"sanity": "^3.65.1"). Then I deleted package-lock.json and node_modules, ran
npm installand
npm run dev. Still I have the issue. What am I doing wrong?
Nov 29, 2024, 7:55 PM
No, my mistake. It works great now 🙂
Nov 29, 2024, 8:09 PM
