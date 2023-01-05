Hi all, Does anyone know how to retrieve items from an array in the order they are displayed in the studio?



I'm working on a website with an image gallery. The images are being pulled from an array of references, and it's important to be able to set the order in the studio (given the helpful drag and drop functionality of the array) and have the images on the front-end reflect that order.



When I GROQ the references and get the image urls they appear to be in a random order. I looked at the ordering documentation in the Query Cheat Sheet but they only seem to have solutions for ordering based on specific attributes, which I don't believe is helpful in my case, unless there is an attribute I'm unaware of that corresponds to the order in studio?



Thank you!

