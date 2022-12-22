Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Trouble with asset uploads and reaching quota, but issue resolved by re-downloading images.

18 replies
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
I'm having trouble with asset uploads on a project. I see a warning in my account about nearing the asset quota, but I have added a credit card to pay for overage. My imports (using the CLI) are getting stuck at 99%.
Dec 17, 2022, 3:31 PM
Bumping this, since I'm really stuck on uploading images.
Dec 18, 2022, 1:41 AM
Hey
user E
! What's your project Id?
Dec 19, 2022, 5:57 PM
y7df71pe
Dec 19, 2022, 5:58 PM
I just deleted my dataset and started re-importing to see if it would help.
Dec 19, 2022, 5:58 PM
Since I still wasn't able to add more assets this morning.
Dec 19, 2022, 5:58 PM
It looks like your organization does have billing details set up on our end. Where are you getting the asset warning? Is it in the CLI or in sanity.io/manage ?
Dec 19, 2022, 6:00 PM
The CLI doesn't give a warning, but hangs at 98% for as many hours as I will let it run.
Dec 19, 2022, 6:00 PM
Ok, then where are you getting the warning?
Dec 19, 2022, 6:01 PM
Until today, the manage page said I was nearing my limit. That message doesn't appear now.
Dec 19, 2022, 6:01 PM
And I see it went over 5GB finally.
Dec 19, 2022, 6:01 PM
I'm still having the same problem:
sanity dataset import ~/Downloads/foxy/works.ndjson production --replace
✔ [100%] Fetching available datasets
✔ [100%] Reading/validating data file (234ms)
✔ [100%] Importing documents (32.56s)
⠋ [ 99%] Importing assets (files/images) (56m 10.95s)
Dec 19, 2022, 6:56 PM
This is really preventing me from launching a new art gallery website.
Dec 19, 2022, 6:58 PM
I still have no ability to complete my uploads. I get stuck on 98% during the import of assets. We're going to have to switch to another CMS to make our deadline if we can't upload our images.
Dec 20, 2022, 8:12 PM
It sounds like something is wrong with those final assets you're trying to upload and it's causing the import script to freeze. What do they look like? How many assets are not being uploaded?
Dec 20, 2022, 8:14 PM
OK, I ran with 
DEBUG="<http://sanity.io|sanity.io>"
and I see this when it gets stuck at 98% while uploading images. Does this mean I need to figure out asset 158?

⠴ [ 95%] Importing assets (files/images) (9.82s)  sanity:import [Asset #156] Found image for hash ad58c9c28e6376fa7a4616ebaf4bf97e142449f3 +81ms
⠦ [ 96%] Importing assets (files/images) (9.88s)  sanity:import [Asset #158] Found image for hash 43622d32cde2bfd0de9f780f730b647b10159b0f +80ms
⠧ [ 96%] Importing assets (files/images) (9.95s)  sanity:import [Asset #157] Found image for hash feac054cfd909550bae3d873eb8f870aa6e3db04 +8ms
⠦ [ 98%] Importing assets (files/images) (1m 17.90s)  sanity:import Error encountered, waiting 150 ms before retrying (attempt #1) +0ms
  sanity:import Error details: ECANCELED: operation canceled, read +1ms
⠦ [ 98%] Importing assets (files/images) (1m 19.49s)  sanity:import Error encountered, waiting 150 ms before retrying (attempt #1) +2s
  sanity:import Error details: ECANCELED: operation canceled, read +0ms
  sanity:import Error encountered, waiting 150 ms before retrying (attempt #1) +4ms
  sanity:import Error details: ECANCELED: operation canceled, read +0ms
Dec 21, 2022, 5:25 PM
Wow, that's super frustrating that is doesn't give you more information in that error. And that it doesn't even give you the error if you run the import without the debug flag! What's the size/format of the images you're importing? We could figure out a way for you to share it and I can troubleshoot it on my end.
Dec 21, 2022, 5:55 PM
OK, I figured it out. Some of the images hadn't downloaded completely, and some images were stored in Google Drive (so they download after being accessed). I re-downloaded my images from Cloudinary to my Documents directory (not a cloud drive) and uploads worked.
Dec 22, 2022, 3:13 PM
That's great! Thanks for sharing your solution. It'll be helpful for us to diagnose if a similar situation comes up in the future!
Dec 22, 2022, 5:09 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Hey, I am hosting a pdf on sanity and put it in a link on a webpage, recently I discovered that in safari it shows `Blocked...Sep 28, 2020
what's the difference between API CDN requests per month and api requests per month?Oct 7, 2020
Nuxt ServerError: An invalid response was received from the upstream serverSep 15, 2020
Intl-Input Plugin for Translation - Query not Returning PageMar 12, 2021
Can Authenticated Requests can use the CDN?Mar 3, 2022
How to Attach a Blob of Image to the EditorOct 8, 2020
How to use the Next.js Image BlurJun 17, 2021
How to Make a Download Attribute Work with Cross-Origin URLsMay 25, 2020
How to use the Sanity CDN to Transform SVG Images to Bitmap/PNG ImagesNov 12, 2021
How to use a Custom Domain Name for the CDNOct 20, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.