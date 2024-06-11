Troubleshooting schema extraction error in Sanity CLI version 3.45.0
6 replies
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Hi all. I’m trying to extract my schema to json. I’m running the extract command but am getting the following error
$ sanity schema extract
I’m running on version
sanity schema extractError: "extract" is not a subcommand of "sanity schema". See "sanity --help" at CommandRunner.resolveSubcommand (~/.nvm/versions/node/v18.20.2/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks-cjs/cli.js:71778:13) at CommandRunner.resolveCommand (~/.nvm/versions/node/v18.20.2/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks-cjs/cli.js:71754:31) at CommandRunner.runCommand (~/.nvm/versions/node/v18.20.2/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks-cjs/cli.js:71722:116) at Object.runCli (~/.nvm/versions/node/v18.20.2/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks-cjs/cli.js:72111:38)
3.45.0on node 18.20.2 but I also get the same error on node 20*
$ sanity help schema
usage: sanity schema [--default] [-v|--version] [-d|--debug] [-h|--help] <command> [<args>] Commands: validate Validates all schema types specified in a workspace. See 'sanity help schema <command>' for specific information on a subcommand.
Jun 11, 2024, 2:23 PM
sorry, the cli
Jun 11, 2024, 4:01 PM
Hmm, it looks like it’s present for me on that version of the CLI. What’s your output from
sanity versions? If you have the sanity package installed globally, what does
npm list -goutput for your version? Do they match?
Jun 11, 2024, 4:49 PM
Ahh so does the local package need to also be >3.35.0?
$ sanity versions @sanity/cli (global) 3.45.0 (up to date) @sanity/document-internationalization 2.0.3 (latest: 3.0.0) @sanity/icons 2.10.1 (latest: 3.2.0) @sanity/image-url 1.0.2 (up to date) @sanity/language-filter 3.2.2 (latest: 4.0.2) @sanity/pkg-utils 3.3.8 (latest: 6.9.3) @sanity/plugin-kit 3.1.10 (latest: 4.0.17) @sanity/types 3.12.0 (latest: 3.45.0) @sanity/ui 1.5.0 (latest: 2.3.2) @sanity/vision 3.28.0 (latest: 3.45.0) sanity 3.28.0 (latest: 3.45.0)
$ npm list -g /Users/simonlegg/.nvm/versions/node/v18.20.2/lib ├── @sanity/cli@3.45.0 ...
Jun 11, 2024, 4:50 PM
Ok, the issue was that the
Seems to work now. Although as feedback, it seems weird from a user POV that I guess the cli defers internally to a locally installed version?
Either way, thank you for prompting the fix! Much appreciated
package.jsonhad
"sanity": "^3.14"and I guess not having the trailing patch number meant that yarn never grabbed minor version upgrades (odd).
Jun 11, 2024, 5:04 PM
