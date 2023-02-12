Hey GPT, do I have to set module to commonjs to use default and named imports and exports? FROM GPT No, you do not have to set the module option to commonjs in order to use default and named imports and exports. ES6 module syntax (import and export) can be used with other module formats as well, such as amd, umd, and system. However, in order to use ES6 module syntax with Node.js, you'll need to transpile the TypeScript code into a format that's compatible with Node.js, such as CommonJS. This is why setting the module option to commonjs is a common practice when developing Node.js applications with TypeScript. In general, you can choose the module format that works best for your specific use case, and configure the module option in TypeScript accordingly. Just keep in mind that the output JavaScript code needs to be compatible with the module format that you choose.