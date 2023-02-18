schemaTypes

is there a way to define multiple objects and documents in the same file? without having to inform the config with new. like I want to create a document type and then use that document type in the same file for a field? is there a way to compile in place the document type and use that immediately or does sanity have to do that for every single object and document type individually first? I find it annoying that I have to update a gigantic array of documents and objects before I can use them.