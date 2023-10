🙂

token

No worriesYou need to give the token to the client you are using to communicate with Sanity. I.e.: for the JavaScript client you must pass it to the creator function as described here using theproperty: https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client#api If you are using Gatsby or some other framework there may be other locations (e.g.:Note that you may want to avoid passing the token to the front-end directly as it will be easily readable by anyone who visits your page. For such cases I've been using a proxy server that expose only certain endpoints. It then translates these into GROQ queries and uses its own client with the token to make requests. It's a bit more complex to set up, but you avoid sharing your token with the world.e.g.: Front-end -> GET myproxy.com/posts -> Proxy GROQ -> Sanity