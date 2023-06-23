Understanding private datasets and read tokens in Sanity.io

Hey Fam! I am quite new to Sanity and I have a question about the private dataset / read token!



So for me I think it would be the best to have the datasets private since I don’t want anybody who has the api url be able to fetch data.

I already made the dataset private and added a read token to my queries so I can fetch the data.



• But with the read token also the drafts are returned also on the deployed version of the app (which I don’t want)

Is there a way / setting so that the dataset can be private and does not return drafts?



Maybe I also have some misunderstanding here.. :D



would be great if anybody could help me to understand this better!



Thank you in advance and have a great weekend already!

