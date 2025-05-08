This blog post is a recap of our presentation at Next.js Conf 2025.

Without context, AI-generated content is for people who hate their audience. AI tools don’t know your goals without giving them context, which requires a human touch.

AI is awesome—the most significant technology upgrade in a generation. But we believe content operators are still required and as valuable to the content creation process as ever.

AI tooling feels like something given to us from the future, but we get to control what the future looks like. Do you want humans relegated to the role of a bystander while AI does mediocre work? Or do you believe in a future where human content operators use AI as a level-up advancement in the ambition and scale of their work?

We’re strong advocates for the latter.

How it should feel like working with AI, super-powered

In the past, we’ve regularly messaged Sanity as a “platform for structured content,” a place to store everything your business knows, structured by what those things are, not what they look like.

One of the great features of LLMs is the ability to parse structured content and give it structure. For example, it can take a string of HTML and extract entities like names, pictures, prices, etc. This should not be seen as a reason to settle for storing your content in presentational formats, but instead as an opportunity to store everything your business knows and values in a deliberate structure.