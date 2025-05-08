As part of our Spring Release, we introduced Dashboard and Insights: two powerful additions that give you a home base for your content operations. No setup required, and no context switching.

Welcome to your new content command center. Dashboard unifies all your Sanity resources (Studios, Apps like Canvas and Media Library) into a single workspace. View your Dashboard by visiting: sanity.io/welcome.

Unlike Studio, which works with one project at a time, Dashboard spans multiple projects and datasets. This means better content reuse, stronger governance, and smoother collaboration across teams.

From the Dashboard home screen, you can instantly access recent documents, jump into any Studio, or launch purpose-built apps. It's where developers, editors, and product owners come together without the tool-switching chaos.

Want to build custom apps? Use our App SDK to create focused tools for specific workflows like bulk operations, media validation, or whatever your team needs.

Within the Dashboard you'll see Insights, a widget on your Dashboard's home screen that automatically tracks your content activity. It's like having a radar for your content operations—spotting trends, blockers, and opportunities without any configuration.

Work in Progress — See drafts piling up? Spot content debt or stalled projects before they become problems.

Releases — Track scheduled launches to coordinate teams and avoid surprises.

Document Types — Understand which content types dominate your workflow. Perfect for schema audits and workload planning.

Documents Created — Monitor creation velocity week-over-week. Sudden drops might signal capacity issues; spikes reveal successful patterns worth replicating.

Recently Published — One to twelve weeks of publishing activity at a glance. Great for campaign reviews and keeping leadership informed.

Last Updated — Find content that hasn't been touched in a while. Keep your content fresh and reduce SEO rot or outdated information.

Together, Dashboard and Insights serve everyone on your content team:

Developers: Get visibility into content usage and schema activity without building custom tools. Create apps that make operations more efficient.

Editors: Stay synced with your team, reduce duplicate work, and see your progress clearly.

Product Owners: Monitor launches, spot workflow bottlenecks, and align content with business goals.

Content operations can get messy fast. Teams lose visibility, work gets duplicated, and launches get derailed by last-minute surprises.

Dashboard creates a shared workspace where everyone can see what's happening. The Insights widget turns that visibility into intelligence—helping you spot patterns, catch problems early, and amplify what's working.

No more hunting through Slack threads or project management tools to answer "What's launching when?" or "Why are drafts piling up?"

Dashboard with Insights is available now for all Sanity users. Just navigate to sanity.io/welcome.

What patterns will you discover in your content operations? Join us on Discord to share what you're learning.

