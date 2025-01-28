Introducing Sanity for Startups

Building something ambitious? High-growth startups like Linear, Pinecone, Retool, and Anthropic use Sanity to power their content operations from seed to scale.

We're now making it even easier for founders to get started with our new Sanity Startup program. This program provides early-stage startups with free access to Sanity's powerful content management tools and infrastructure.

The Sanity Startup program includes:

1 year of free access to Sanity's Growth plan (up to $9,000 in value)

50 user seats to collaborate on content

Private datasets to keep your content secure

User roles and permissions

Comments and tasks for content workflows

Scheduled publishing

AI-assisted content generation with Sanity AI

To be eligible, your startup must have fewer than 20 employees, raised less than $5M in total funding, and not be a current paying Sanity customer. The program is currently available to portfolio companies of select venture partners including Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, Heavybit and more.

We also plan to offer the program for more early-stage startups later – stay tuned!

To get started with the Sanity for Startups program, check if your investor is a partner and follow the sign-up link they provide (if not – ask them to apply!). You can then create a new project with the Startup plan or apply the coupon to an existing project.

After the 1-year free period, you can choose to continue with a Free or paid Sanity plan. Our goal is to support you with the tools you need to grow and succeed.

As a developer-first, API-driven content platform, we enable you to rapidly build and scale content-driven experiences across any digital channel. With Sanity, your startup can accelerate your development velocity, streamline content workflows, and deliver engaging digital experiences to your users from the get-go.

Ready to build your startup with Sanity? Check out the program details and eligibility at sanity.io/startups and get started today.

We can't wait to see what you create!