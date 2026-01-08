Sanity's MCP server lets you create projects, define schemas, manage content, and query data without leaving v0 – the AI-powered development platform from Vercel that helps anyone create real code and full-stack apps.

We want to see what you can build with Sanity and v0.

This is your excuse to over-engineer something. A blog with content relationships that would make a database architect proud. A portfolio where the filtering is frankly excessive. But honestly, use cases beyond blogs and portfolios will catch our eye. With features nobody asked for but everyone will love.

When content has types and references, you can build features that understand relationships. A recipe site where users scale servings and every ingredient updates. A shopping list that combines amounts across recipes. Pages that show "all recipes by this chef" without you maintaining separate lists.

We built a pizza recipe site as a demo:

That's one direction. Show us yours.

Build a site or an app for a real (or realistic) use case Include at least one feature that uses queryable and structured content stored with Sanity Only allowed to build through v0 agent chat (no manual code edits) Make your chat public for anyone with the link Deploy your site/app to production it so we can try it out

Best submissions will be awarded with v0 credits (so you can take it all the way to production):

🥇 $1,500 — Best overall

— Best overall 🥈 $1,000 — Best end-user experience

— Best end-user experience 🥉 $500 — Most creative structured content use

Add the Sanity MCP to v0 (instructions below) Build your site/app Publish it to production (publicly available) Post the video + app URL + chat URL on X or LinkedIn, tag @sanity_io and @v0

In the v0 prompt input, click Prompt Tools → MCPs → Add New → Sanity → Authorize. If you don't have a Sanity account yet, you'll create one during this step. You’ll get a free Sanity plan too.

To get started, you can tell the v0 agent to “Get started with Sanity”. We recommend using v0’s Max model for best results.

Challenge opens: Thursday, January 8th

Thursday, January 8th Submissions close: Thursday, January 22nd

Thursday, January 22nd Winners announced: Tuedsay, January 27th

Join Sanity Discord and ask in the #mcp-server channel.

For this challenge, you don't need a Studio – Sanity’s content editing interface. But when you're ready to hand off a project to a client or team members, you can add Sanity Studio to your Next.js app for a full content management UI. The content you created through v0 and the MCP will already be there.

This challenge is hosted and administered solely by Sanity. Vercel is participating solely as a prize provider and is not responsible for the administration, judging, or selection of winners and you release Vercel from any related liability. Prize eligibility and fulfillment is subject to Vercel's Terms and Conditions (vercel.com/terms). Winners are solely responsible for any applicable taxes.