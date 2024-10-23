Begin Team to Join Sanity

We are beyond excited to announce that the founders and team behind Begin.com, and the popular web app framework Architect, are joining Sanity. The team will bring a new dimension to Sanity by adding powerful content compute capabilities that will enable customers to build automated content pipelines, custom integrations and workflows, and open up new possibilities for interactive and dynamic content experiences. This lays the foundation for the next evolution of content-driven applications.

Sanity has always been built to be built on. We strive to build a platform that enables our customers to use content as a strategic asset to drive their business goals. The best organizations are constantly looking to improve their content operations — increasing efficiency, driving innovation, maximizing performance while delivering amazing customer experiences.

Earlier this year we started articulating our vision for The Content Operating System. This is not a marketing effort, but a promise to our customers to deliver more than they are expecting - something extraordinary. Since launching Sanity in 2017, our tens of thousands of customers have loved the product. But our customers are pushing the envelope, and they want us to make it even easier to build content-driven applications and effective content operations at scale.

As a Content Operating System, our platform will deliver the components and the capabilities that makes any organization capable of building out applications for efficient Content Operations. Sanity is providing many of the fundamental applications, but we constantly get feedback that our customers are excited to build out applications, and we see this as a natural expectation from our Operating System. The Begin team joining Sanity marks a major step forward in delivering on this promise.

Background of Begin.com

Begin.com was a company that specialized in deploying full-stack web apps to AWS. They created the popular open source framework Architect, which made it easy for developers to build and deploy serverless applications.

The team at Begin has a wealth of experience in building developer-focused tools that abstract away complexity. This aligns perfectly with Sanity's mission to empower developers and content creators to build exceptional digital experiences without friction.

The Begin team talking about their love of serverless during their Vancouver offsite

Powerful tools to Sanity Customers

As founders of Sanity, we are impressed by what Brian, Ryan, and KJ have built both in terms of technology and culture. By joining forces with the Begin team, we are accelerating our ability to deliver on the vision of a complete Content Operating System. The Begin team will build out a new compute offering that will significantly impact what our customers can do with the Sanity platform. This includes:

Powerful content compute capabilities that enable customers to build automated content pipelines, custom integrations and workflows, and open up new possibilities for interactive and dynamic content experiences

Content Backend as Code: Define your tailored content backend through code for efficient development and deployment

By investing in these areas, we are giving our customers powerful tools to develop, deploy, and manage advanced content pipelines with ease. Imagine being able to automate content updates across multiple channels with a few lines of code, or spin up a new project environment with battle-tested best practices at the click of a button.

We couldn't be more excited to have the Begin team on board to help us deliver on this vision. Their deep expertise in serverless computing and developer experience is a perfect fit as we build out the next generation of the Sanity platform.

This is just the beginning. With the Begin team joining Sanity, we are better positioned than ever to give digital leaders the tools they need to unlock the true potential of their content. The future of content is automated, intelligent, and composable — and we're building the operating system to power it.