Content Agent launches, Functions scale 20x, Canvas links to blocks. Plus Simeon at Next.js Conf and community champions demo live at *[NYC].
Evelina Wahlström
Technical Product Marketing Manager at Sanity
Published
We launched our own Content Agent. You can now research, audit, edit, and validate your content through natural language, right inside your Dashboard.
Go here to find out more and sign up to the waiting list (we're letting people in now!), and watch the video below with John showing you how to:
As someone constantly iterating on copy, this is my favorite: link directly to specific blocks in your documents. No more "scroll down to the third paragraph" Slack messages during reviews.
Also! New shortcuts to speed things up:
:tada → 🎉
[sanity.io](https://sanity.io) → sanity.io
And last but definitely not least - Canvas now has better runtime performance thanks to an upgrade to Sanity UI v4 and a migration to vanilla-extract.
The runtime team shipped two major improvements to Functions:
New recursion protection: Functions now detect and limit recursive chains to 16 invocations when mutating documents, preventing accidental runaway loops.
We’ve also increase rate limits 20x:
New advanced function recipe: As your product catalog grows, keeping references current gets messy. Broken references = confused customers = lost sales. Kevin built a function recipe that automatically maps and maintains product relationships—no manual updates needed.
“Without context, AI-generated content is for people who hate their audience”
The shift: Context Management System instead of Content Management System. Developers write source code—your authors should write source content that creates context and generates relevant content at scale.
Specifications are the new code
Sean walked through the "token-powered future" where we all become conductors of thousands of agents. Domain expertise matters more, not less. You can't outcompete agents on skill, but you can direct them.
Want more? Knut wrote an excellent recap of all the *[NYC] talks (engineers and leaders from Mejuri, The Met, loveholidays, Complex, plus our founders), or watch all the talks on our YouTube channel for the complete experience.
The day before our *[NYC] conference, we hosted a workshop with a simple premise: dedicated focus time on something you've been meaning to build, with Sanity engineers on hand to help. More useful than rushing through a hackathon project you'd never touch again.
The result? Live demos (thank you demo gods!) on AI Generated OG Images, Sanity + Supabase Dashboard, Translation Plugin with Agent Actions, and a Clippy-Inspired AI Feedback Assistant. Check out these real implementations from community champions at Baggu, Braze, and more!
That’s it for this month!
As always, find me and the rest of the team over in Discord 👋🏻