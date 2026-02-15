One platform, every device, every drop
How OtterBox can launch device compatibility, manage campaigns, and expand into new markets from one structured content foundation.
TRUSTED BY LEADING CONSUMER BRANDS
Why now
New device releases drive purchase windows. Is your content ready?
Every iPhone, Samsung, and Google launch is a spike in demand for cases. Brands that publish compatibility content first capture those buyers — brands that lag lose them.
Device compatibility live on launch day
New phone releases create 48-hour purchase windows. Structured content means OtterBox is ready when the device ships.
Every buyer gets the right case
Outdoor adventurers, parents, and professionals all have different needs. AI makes surfacing the right product to each automatic.
Protection content structured for AI discovery
When shoppers ask AI to recommend a case, detailed product attributes and compatibility content are what put OtterBox in the answer.
Your Sanity team
Monique Ritter, Enterprise Account Executive
My team and I have worked with brands like SKIMS, Papa John's, and Loveholidays when their content stack couldn't keep up with the business.
Usually it looks the same from the inside: every content change waits on a dev ticket, localization drags on for weeks, and the platform can't move as fast as the team needs it to.
What changes that is structuring content so teams can build the shopping experiences customers expect, and so AI can actually do the repetitive work instead of creating more of it.
I'd love to show your team a few places where Sanity could help you ship campaigns faster and grow revenue across markets. Happy to walk you through what that looks like.Book 30 min with me
What to expect
What brands ship after they leave the CMS
Results from brands building on Sanity, and the economics behind the switch.
$1M/minute on launch day
SKIMS processed $1M/min on their mobile app launch, with web and mobile running from one content foundation.
Two-week launches, now 20 minutes
Tecovas cut product launch time by staging full campaigns in Sanity, and pushing it live in one release.
Saved £300k translation costs
Loveholidays replaced agency translations with AI built into their content model. New markets launched in days, not months.
2.7x ROI in under 6 months
Organizations that properly modeled their content saw a 2.7x return with payback in under 6 months, in the Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study (2025).
Engineers and content teams trust Sanity
Ecommerce edition
Guide to content operations
Dive into our full guide on how content editors, and developers, at companies like Tecovas, SKIMS, and Lady Gaga scale their ecommerce operations.Read the guide