We’re searching for an influential Principal Product Marketing Manager to drive product positioning, adoption programs, and launches. This person will own optimizing and creating artifacts and rituals for cross-team use, and will provide mentorship of teammates. Join us to help developers, product owners, and content teams realize their customer engagement ambitions with the Sanity Composable Content Cloud.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As a Principal Product Marketing Manager, you’ll bring your experience marketing technical products to a variety of personas, from developers to product managers to CTOs—and the content professionals they build for.

You’ll be responsible for increasing awareness and comprehension of the value Sanity’s product pillars offer to our market. To do this, you’ll use your vantage between Product, Sales, and Marketing to craft resonant, differentiated positioning and messaging. Together with these partners, you’ll design and execute marketing programs and high-impact launches. Within the PMM team, you’ll play a leadership role in setting the bar for well-written strategy documents, go-to-market plans, and creative market-facing storytelling.

This role will report to the Director of Product Marketing and take a leadership role in defining our strategy as we reinvent the content management category.

What will you be doing

Be an expert and primary steward of product-level positioning, messaging, and value drivers; monitor for product, competition, or market shifts that warrant iteration.

Deeply understand Sanity’s ICP and core personas through primary and secondary research; monitor for product, competition, or market shifts that warrant iteration.

Package strategic PMM work into consumable, actionable artifacts for use across Sales, Marketing, and Product.

Create rituals and processes to maintain alignment and collaboration with the Product organization.

Prioritize, plan, and lead execution of launch campaigns for new releases.

Prioritize, plan, and lead execution of awareness and adoption campaigns for existing product value.

Own ongoing optimization of evergreen product content.

Provide organization-wide visibility into upcoming campaigns.

Measure campaign and content impact, share learnings, and iterate.

Author and co-create content (written, video, event, etc.) to build market understanding about Sanity for prioritized personas and use cases.

Serve as an internal product SME for Sales and Marketing partners.

Contribute to upskilling and maturing the PMM team.

This may be you

5+ years of highly relevant PMM experience (explicit PMM title not required).

Experience in B2B SaaS, preferably targeting technical personas.

Proven as a trusted, high-impact partner to Product, Sales, and Marketing.

Track record supporting sellers targeting mid-market and enterprise prospects.

Strong storyteller, adept at crafting strategy to distill complex ideas into compelling content.

Excellent cross-team collaborator and communicator.

Results-oriented with strong attention to detail.

Able to effectively manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment. A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH in the US.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.