Software Engineering Manager, AI Growth

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, Arc’teryx, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

AI is fundamentally changing how developers build applications. Vibecoding tools are seeing hundreds of thousands of signups per month, and professional developers now use AI-powered tooling as standard. Your team will capture this wave by building native integrations with the fastest-growing developer tools, improving our MCP server (incl. MCP Apps with UIs), and creating agentic builders that let anyone set up Sanity through natural language. You'll combine Growth's experiment-driven culture with deep technical work on AI developer experience. This is Sanity's biggest acquisition opportunity for product growth, and your team owns it end-to-end.

Here's some of what the team has shipped recently:

Sanity MCP Server – our remote MCP server, now generally available and listed as one of eight official MCP servers in Vercel's v0.

Sanity Agent Toolkit – agent rules exposed via MCP, plus a Claude Code plugin with skills and slash commands.

Auto-configured MCP in the CLI – the Sanity CLI automatically detects code editors and configures the MCP server for you.

Lead a team of engineers – help them prioritize for impact, grow in their careers, and do the best work of their lives.

Own strategy, roadmap, and execution – work closely with your product and design partners to decide what to build and make sure it ships.

Drive growth metrics – activation rates, signups from integrations, developer adoption. You'll know what's working because you're measuring it.

Ship fast and iterate – run experiments, learn from failures, and double down on wins. The vast majority of experiments fail, so we value speed and pragmatism over perfection.

Build AI developer tools – MCP integrations, agentic builders, and partnerships with the platforms where developers are building today.

Build platform integrations – connect Sanity to the tools teams already use, like storage providers (Google Drive, Dropbox) and analytics platforms.

Set technical direction – guide architecture decisions that balance velocity with maintainability across TypeScript, React, and Node.js, & Go microservices

Collaborate across the company – align with engineering leadership, marketing, and partnerships on shared growth metrics and goals.

Based in San Francisco – able to work from the office regularly.

1+ years of engineering management experience – ideally in growth or experimentation-heavy environments.

Strong full-stack technical skills – deep experience with TypeScript, React, Node.js, and Next.js. You can review code, guide architecture decisions, and jump in when needed. Not looking for managers who've drifted far from the code.

Actively using MCP and AI tools – you've used MCP servers in your own workflow and have opinions on tools like Cursor, Claude Code, Lovable, and v0. You can articulate the differences between Claude Opus 4.5, Gemini 3, and GPT-5.2.

Growth engineering experience – you've run A/B tests, optimized funnels, and made data-informed decisions. Familiarity with tools like GrowthBook, Amplitude, or similar.

Strong cross-functional collaborator – you work well with product, design, marketing, and partnerships, and you're effective at managing stakeholders across the company.

Comfortable with ambiguity – you can drive clarity when the path isn't obvious and make good decisions with incomplete information.

Bias for action – you'd rather ship something and learn than plan forever. You know when to be scrappy and when to invest in quality.

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

Salary Range: $240K - $290K annually. Final compensation within this range will be determined based on the candidate’s experience and skill set.

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.