How it works
It is the Content Lake you already know, with workflows as data. A definition is plain data produced by
defineWorkflow (stages, transitions, fields, activities, actions, effects, and guards), and every run is an instance document stored in your dataset next to the content it governs. The engine is a library that runs inside your own processes: it evaluates conditions with GROQ and commits every change through the Content Lake, under the same tokens, roles, and datasets as everything else you store there. There is no separate service to operate.