We are building Editorial Workflows in the open, and these docs track development as it happens. Everything here is a prerelease : do not use it in production. The data model will keep changing before 1.0, and when a breaking change ships you should be prepared to discard workflow state, definitions and running instances alike.

Every package stays on a 0.x version until the data model is stable, and breaking changes ship as minor version bumps flagged in each package changelog. The data model itself is versioned: documents carry a model stamp, additive changes stay readable by older engines, and a release that breaks compatibility is announced in the changelog and refused cleanly by an engine that is too old, never misread. Pin exact versions, read the changelog before you upgrade, and treat 1.0 as the first release with a stable data model.