Built in public

Content workflows, defined in code

Editorial Workflows is a TypeScript toolkit for modeling and running content processes on Sanity: editorial review, multi-step approvals, AI content pipelines, and coordinated releases. You define a workflow in code, deploy it alongside your content, and drive it from your apps, servers, or the CLI.

Get started
import {defineWorkflow, defineField, defineStage, defineTransition} from '@sanity/workflow-engine/define'

export const articleReview = defineWorkflow({
  name: 'article-review',
  title: 'Article review',
  initialStage: 'review',
  fields: [defineField({type: 'actor', name: 'approval'})],
  stages: [
    defineStage({
      name: 'review',
      transitions: [defineTransition({name: 'to-published', to: 'published', when: 'defined($fields.approval)'})],
    }),
    defineStage({name: 'published'}),
  ],
})

How it works

It is the Content Lake you already know, with workflows as data. A definition is plain data produced by defineWorkflow (stages, transitions, fields, activities, actions, effects, and guards), and every run is an instance document stored in your dataset next to the content it governs. The engine is a library that runs inside your own processes: it evaluates conditions with GROQ and commits every change through the Content Lake, under the same tokens, roles, and datasets as everything else you store there. There is no separate service to operate.

Built in public

We are building Editorial Workflows in the open, and these docs track development as it happens. Everything here is a prerelease: do not use it in production. The data model will keep changing before 1.0, and when a breaking change ships you should be prepared to discard workflow state, definitions and running instances alike.

Every package stays on a 0.x version until the data model is stable, and breaking changes ship as minor version bumps flagged in each package changelog. The data model itself is versioned: documents carry a model stamp, additive changes stay readable by older engines, and a release that breaks compatibility is announced in the changelog and refused cleanly by an engine that is too old, never misread. Pin exact versions, read the changelog before you upgrade, and treat 1.0 as the first release with a stable data model.

Documentation

Getting started

Getting started

Install the engine, define a workflow, deploy it, and run your first instance.

Concepts

Concepts

The model behind definitions, stages, fields, transitions, guards, and effects.

Reference

Reference

Every construct and engine verb, with exact shapes.

Cookbook

Cookbook

Worked, runnable examples such as editorial review, AI pipelines, and coordinated releases.

Guides and tools

Test your workflows

Test your workflows

Drive the real engine in memory and prove a workflow before it ships.

Set up the workflow CLI

Set up the workflow CLI

Install the CLI, write the sanity.workflow.ts config, and deploy definitions per environment.

Set up the MCP server

Set up the MCP server

Connect an agent to your workflows: inspect instances, diagnose stuck states, and fire actions.

Set up the Studio plugin

Set up the Studio plugin

Wire the plugin into your Studio: the workflow strip, the Workflows view, and stage badges.