8 West Consulting is a business consulting and software development company based in Cork, Ireland, operating since 1998. Our primary focus is to provide business and technology solutions to our clients in the Health Care and Retail space along with others who require high quality, scalable and maintainable software in fields ranging from publishing to community safety. We have over two hundred and twenty highly qualified professionals who share a passion for technology and business.

We are highly process driven but not rigidly attached to any one methodology; instead we custom build our process to fit with each individual customer's needs. Security, among other drivers, is core to our practice, be it in our approach to dynamic and static code analysis or our attention to the absolute protection of your data. We undergo several audits every year and adhere rigorously to our customers' needs and HIPAA standards. We treat your data as we would a family member and we think about your business as we do our own.