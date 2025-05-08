Sanity Embeddings Index UI
The Sanity Embeddings Index API enables the creation, management, and search of named embeddings vector indexes. This plugin for Sanity Studio lets you manage embeddings indexes and test queries against them.
OpenAI is a leading research organization dedicated to advancing artificial general intelligence (AGI). OpenAI offers powerful tools that seamlessly integrate with content management systems (CMS). By leveraging OpenAI's capabilities with the Sanity platform, you can enhance content creation, automate workflows, and provide personalized user experiences, setting a new standard for digital content management in the modern era.
The Sanity Embeddings Index API enables the creation, management, and search of named embeddings vector indexes. This plugin for Sanity Studio lets you manage embeddings indexes and test queries against them.
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