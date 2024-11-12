Skip to content
bin liu

Fullstack Developer

Latest contributions

aiex.me
A directory of AI tools

About bin

Hi, I'm a software developer with a passion for web development and technology. I maintain my personal website at aiex.me, which is built using Next.js, a powerful React framework for modern web applications.

I specialize in frontend development and have hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies in the JavaScript ecosystem. My expertise in Next.js allows me to create fast, SEO-friendly, and highly performant web applications.