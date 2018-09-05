Sanity.io is a hosted real time backend that comes with an open source editor that you configure and customize using React. Once you have set up (it takes just a couple of minutes), you can start using it's API with your favorite frontend framework (anything that can query an API over HTTP really).

So. What are you getting? We upped the free included monthly usage to 150k API requests, 750k API CDN requests and 15GB Bandwidth. We really want you to try it out. Be it for your own website, app project, podcasting backend, or whatever one can use a real time graph based API for.