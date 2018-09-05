Welcome 👋
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud powers awesome digital experiences for companies like PUMA, Sonos, Skims, Figma, and more.
The Sanity Studio is an open-source, single-page application that developers can fully tailor to your project’s needs using our new studio customization framework. If you’ve ever felt bogged down by the limitations of a CMS, Sanity Studio now frees you to customize content authoring on any type of app.
We've doubled the free included monthly usage to:
- 200k API requests
- 1M API CDN requests
- 20GB Bandwidth.
You also get unlimited admin users so you and your whole team can try it out – be it for your own website, app project, podcasting backend, or whatever one can use a real-time graph-based API for.