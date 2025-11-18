What is content domain modeling?

Content domain modeling combines two ideas: a domain model that describes the real-world things you care about (people, places, products) and their relationships, and a content model that shapes how information is authored and delivered (content types, fields, and rules). Put simply, it’s a way to map your subject matter to the content you publish so that facts stay consistent while stories stay expressive.

In practice, you identify entities and their attributes, define reusable content types, and connect them with clear links. This creates a shared language for teams, separates stable data from editorial copy, and enables reuse across channels. With platforms like Sanity, these definitions become structured content you can query and assemble dynamically.

When your facts live in a domain model and your stories in a content model, you get a reliable source of truth. Product specs, dates, and names are updated once and reflected everywhere—on web pages, apps, emails, and chatbots—so consistency is automatic. Editors can assemble pages from shared pieces instead of rewriting, which cuts errors and keeps voice and structure aligned.

This approach also boosts efficiency. Teams share a common language, avoid “content debt,” and scale to new channels without redesigning everything. With Sanity, types and relationships are defined once, references link items, and editors can reuse content safely—so changes propagate where intended while context‑specific copy stays flexible.

Start small. Pick one topic (e.g., “Italian wine” or “Upcoming event”). List the real‑world things you mention (Wine, Grape, Region; or Event, Speaker, Venue) and the facts you track (vintage, ABV; or date, location). Then list the content you publish (Guide, Tasting Note; Announcement, Agenda). Sketch relationships between them.

Document it in a simple diagram or spreadsheet, then pilot it. In Sanity, create types for the stable facts (Wine, Region) and types for editorial content (Guide), linking them with references. Build one page that pulls linked items, then reuse the same pieces in a homepage card, email snippet, or FAQ. Adjust names, rules, and workflows as you learn.

