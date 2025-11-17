What is Content modelling best practices?

Content modelling best practices are the guidelines for structuring your information so teams can create once and publish everywhere. They define clear content types (like Article or Product), sensible fields (title, images, teaser), and the relationships between them. Good models favor reusable components—think Lego blocks for banners, promos, or footers—so editors assemble pages without copy‑paste. They avoid duplication, use clear naming, and keep navigation tidy with the right field choices. References link entries instead of embedding duplicates, while shared “global” pieces stay consistent across the site. Platforms such as Sanity or Contentstack support this modular approach, and AI can suggest fields or variants to speed setup. The result is multichannel publishing that’s faster, more consistent, and easier to scale.

Separate content from design. Capture facts, messages, and media in fields; keep layout choices in the front end. Model small, composable pieces (e.g., card, banner, testimonial) and relate them with references instead of duplicating text or images. Use global, reusable sets for headers, footers, and brand rules, and taxonomies to categorize content for discovery.

Prefer structured fields over free‑form rich text where possible, and enforce validation (required, character limits, enums). Choose stable identifiers (slugs) for portability and migrations. Keep hierarchies shallow for easy navigation, and document names, purpose, and owners for each type. Tools like Sanity support modular blocks/group fields so editors assemble pages safely while keeping content reusable across channels.

1) Audit your top content and channels. 2) Sketch simple wireframes to spot reusable parts (cards, banners, promos). 3) Define content types and how they relate (Article → Author, Product → Category). 4) Choose fields with clear names and validation (required, limits). 5) Plan taxonomies for findability and consistent tagging. 6) Pick stable slugs to keep links portable.

7) Create reusable components and global sets (header, footer, SEO defaults). 8) Use references instead of copy‑paste. 9) Keep hierarchies shallow for simple navigation. 10) Pilot in a CMS like Sanity or Contentstack with a small section, then expand. 11) Document editorial rules (tone, lengths, alt text) and owners. 12) Test end‑to‑end across channels, gather feedback, and iterate.

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