What is Content production workflow?

A content production workflow is the repeatable process that takes an idea from brief to published asset. It defines clear roles and stages—planning, drafting, design, review, approval, publishing, distribution, and measurement—so teams can move in sync. Because a blog post, a video, and a social ad each have unique needs, the workflow adapts by content type, adding steps like scripting, storyboarding, or localization where required.

With a documented workflow, teams gain consistency, speed, and quality control. Tools such as a CMS, DAM, and collaboration software help keep assets and feedback organized—for example, pairing Sanity with a DAM like Bynder streamlines asset selection, reviews, and brand consistency across channels.

Brief: the marketing lead/strategist defines goals, audience, KPIs, channels, and creative constraints; a project manager sets scope, owners, and deadlines. Research & outline: SEO/analyst and SMEs supply insights; the writer creates an outline (or script/storyboard for video). Production: writer drafts, designer/producer creates visuals or footage. Review & QA: editor refines clarity; brand/legal check tone, rights, and compliance; SME validates facts. Approval: the approver/owner gives final sign-off via clear gates.

Publish & distribute: a content ops/CMS publisher handles formatting, metadata, accessibility, and scheduling; channel managers promote across owned and paid placements. Measure & improve: an analyst reviews performance and feeds learnings into the backlog. Use templates, checklists, and status-based boards to enforce consistency; Sanity supports structured content, real-time collaboration, and custom approval steps, while a DAM centralizes assets and rights.

Vague briefs trigger rewrites; scattered assets slow designers; version chaos and email-only feedback cause rework; and approval pileups happen when owners aren’t clear. Rights issues (missing licenses or expirations) and last‑minute SME/legal reviews also stall releases. Publishing gets delayed by missing metadata, accessibility gaps, or inconsistent formatting.

Fix with a standard brief and RACI, plus explicit review SLAs. Use status-based boards with WIP limits to expose blockers. Centralize assets in a DAM (e.g., Bynder) and connect it to your CMS—Bynder’s plugin for Sanity pulls approved assets with rights metadata. In Sanity, enforce structured fields, in‑context comments, and gated approvals; add automations for handoffs, reminders, and required SEO/accessibility checks. Plan capacity with a visible content calendar to reduce rushes.

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