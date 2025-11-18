What is Content request intake workflow?

A content request intake workflow is a structured, repeatable process for handling content asks—from submission to delivery. It standardizes how requests are captured, reviewed, prioritized, approved, assigned, and tracked, so teams know what’s needed, by when, and by whom. By replacing ad‑hoc emails and chats with a clear path, it boosts visibility, consistency, and speed.

Core elements typically include a centralized request form, clearly defined prioritization and approvals, ownership and assignment, status tracking, and SLAs. Work management tools can add automations that reduce busywork and surface deadlines. Connected systems—like a headless CMS such as Sanity—can turn approved briefs into content entries, streamline collaboration, and keep updates synchronized across channels.

Submit: requester completes a short form with purpose, audience, channel, deadline, and references. Triage: a coordinator validates details, flags brand/legal risks, and requests missing info. Scope: estimate effort, tag the request by content type, and draft a concise brief. Prioritize & capacity check: weigh business impact and due dates against team availability. Approve: route to the right approver; use automations for alerts and SLAs. Plan & assign: set owner, collaborators, milestones, and review stages. Set up the workspace: create a draft entry (for example, in Sanity) from the approved brief, attach assets, and add metadata. Kickoff: align on scope, timeline, definition of done, and feedback windows—live or async.

Set up a single intake form with required fields (goal, audience, channel, deadline, approver) and use standardized brief templates to cut rework. Apply a simple prioritization score (impact, urgency, effort) and publish clear SLAs for triage and reviews. Use capacity planning to avoid overloading the team and maintain a visible intake dashboard so requesters can self-serve status.

Automate routing, approvals, reminders, and task creation in your work management tool. For content teams, integrate with Sanity to auto-create draft entries from approved briefs, attach assets, and lock key metadata with role-based permissions. Standardize proofing and approvals with versioned comments and due dates, and close the loop with post-delivery feedback and lightweight retros to refine the workflow.

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