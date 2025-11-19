What is multilingual content governance?

Multilingual content governance is the set of policies, roles, and repeatable workflows that keep all your copy, media, and product information consistent across languages and channels. It clarifies who creates, translates, reviews, approves, publishes, and updates content, and defines quality bars so messages stay accurate, culturally appropriate, and compliant.

It blends process and tooling: standardized terminology and metadata (for example, controlled vocabularies/select fields), a CMS with localization, and translation management with AI plus human checks to scale without losing quality. Platforms such as Sanity support field‑level or document‑level locales and AI‑assisted translation, helping teams ship faster while maintaining brand voice and SEO consistency across websites, apps, and other channels.

Customers buy in the language they live in. Clear governance lets you offer culturally attuned content that earns trust and loyalty, not just clicks. It also boosts international SEO, helping people find you on local search engines. A shared model for terms, tags, and messaging reduces mixed signals across regions, building a dependable brand experience.

Governance also drives scale and speed. Integrated workflows with TMS, translation memory, and AI with human review cut costs and time-to-market while preserving quality. Using structured fields for critical elements—like product attributes, CTAs, or legal copy—keeps every locale aligned. Tools such as Sanity support this with robust localization and AI-assisted translation to safely expand into new markets.

Start with clear RACI: content owners, locale leads, in‑country reviewers, and compliance/SEO approvers. Set SLAs, acceptance criteria, and a shared style guide + termbase. Use quality tiers (e.g., legal/product pages vs. social snippets) so work routes to the right path. Build review stages that include in‑context review and sign‑off by market. Close the loop with audits for terminology, accessibility, and regulatory fit.

Make structure do the heavy lifting: controlled vocabularies/select fields, locked legal strings, and reusable components. Connect your CMS to a TMS so conditional workflows auto‑assign tasks, reuse translation memory, and trigger checks. In Sanity, use document internationalization, language filters, real‑time collaboration, and AI Assist for draft translations; support locale fallback and maintain audit trails and dashboards for KPIs like turnaround time and error rates.

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