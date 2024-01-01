How to use AI for Digital advertising

AI enhances digital advertising by automating tasks, predicting customer behavior, and personalizing ads for improved conversion rates. Sanity Create, an AI-powered writing assistant, streamlines content creation, automates drafting and editing, and produces relevant, targeted content for effective and engaging ads.

AI adds a competitive edge to digital advertising. It automates repetitive tasks, freeing up time for strategy and creativity. With AI, you can analyze big data faster, predict customer behavior, and personalize ads. This leads to improved conversion rates and better ROI. Plus, AI tools are more accessible and affordable than ever.

Sanity Create is a powerful AI-powered writing assistant designed to streamline content creation for digital advertising. It combines human creativity with AI technology to craft compelling, well-informed content. So how can Sanity Create help with digital advertising?

First and foremost, Sanity Create automates time-consuming tasks, such as drafting and editing ad copies, allowing you to dedicate more time on strategy and creativity. It offers a clean, distraction-free writing environment and supports a range of formatting options, such as slash commands and Markdown syntax, to help you structure and style your content.

Creating relevant content is a breeze with Sanity Create. Its built-in AI assistant, known as the Blip, leverages the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) to understand and utilize the notes you provide. Whether it's high-level context about the project's goals, specific facts to incorporate, stylistic guidelines to follow, or creative inspiration to draw from, the AI takes it all into account when generating suggestions. This means the content it produces is not only fluent and coherent but also relevant and tailored to your project.

The Notes feature is a key component in Sanity Create. It allows you to attach relevant notes, research, and guidelines to your document, ensuring your content is always grounded in the context of your project. You can create different types of notes such as Context Notes, Fact Notes, Style Notes, and Inspiration Notes. These notes inform the AI assistant, enabling it to make relevant and informed suggestions. More information about the Notes feature can be found in the Notes docs.

With Sanity Create, you can ensure your digital ads are targeted and personalized. The AI assistant, Blip, can analyze your notes and existing text to generate new content, expand on ideas, refine and polish your writing, adapt to the style and tone specified in your notes, and incorporate facts and inspiration from your notes. This leads to more effective and engaging ads that resonate with your target audience, improving conversion rates and ROI.

